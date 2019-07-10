

CTV Vancouver Island





Thick fog and poor visibility prompted Harbour Air and Helijet to cancel many of their flights Wednesday morning.

Flights from 7 a.m. through 9 a.m. between Victoria Harbour to Vancouver Harbour were cancelled due to weather, and a 9:30 a.m. flights to Vancouver faced a possible weather delay.

#HAflightstatus[7:50am July10] Flights to/from #Vancouver #Victoria #Ganges and #RichmondYVRsouth are experiencing delays due to poor visibility and fog. Please call 1.800.665.0212 or visit https://t.co/kTxVyqYa3W for further flight status information. — Harbour Air Seaplanes (@HarbourAirLtd) July 10, 2019

The 8:20 a.m. and 9:20 a.m. Victoria to YVR flights were also cancelled.

Helijet said its Vancouver-Victoria flights were also on a weather hold, but there was no issue with the company's Nanaimo service.

Unfortunately the fog has settled in Victoria, and our Vancouver / Victoria flights are on a weather hold. There are no issues currently with our Nananimo service. For further information, please call 1.800.665.4354 — Helijet Intl Inc (@Helijet) July 10, 2019

No ferries were delayed between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay. Victoria International Airport reported that an 8:50 a.m. Pacific Coastal flight to Kelowna was delayed to 9 a.m., though it wasn't clear if that was due to weather.

It's been an unseasonably wet start to July on Vancouver Island, which has seen a number of rainy and windy days already.

Environment Canada forecasted the rain would continue into Wednesday evening, with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight.

There's good news in the forecast, though. As of Thursday, the weather agency is calling for a stretch of days with a mix of sun and cloud, all between 21 and 23 degrees.