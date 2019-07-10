Fog forces cancellations of Harbour Air flights
Harbour Air seaplanes are seen in Vancouver's Coal Harbour.
Thick fog and poor visibility prompted Harbour Air and Helijet to cancel many of their flights Wednesday morning.
Flights from 7 a.m. through 9 a.m. between Victoria Harbour to Vancouver Harbour were cancelled due to weather, and a 9:30 a.m. flights to Vancouver faced a possible weather delay.
The 8:20 a.m. and 9:20 a.m. Victoria to YVR flights were also cancelled.
Helijet said its Vancouver-Victoria flights were also on a weather hold, but there was no issue with the company's Nanaimo service.
No ferries were delayed between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay. Victoria International Airport reported that an 8:50 a.m. Pacific Coastal flight to Kelowna was delayed to 9 a.m., though it wasn't clear if that was due to weather.
It's been an unseasonably wet start to July on Vancouver Island, which has seen a number of rainy and windy days already.
Environment Canada forecasted the rain would continue into Wednesday evening, with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight.
There's good news in the forecast, though. As of Thursday, the weather agency is calling for a stretch of days with a mix of sun and cloud, all between 21 and 23 degrees.