Fog advisories persist on Vancouver Island

Environment Canada has issued fog advisories for areas of Vancouver Island Thursday.

Dense fog that can limit visibility is expected in Greater Victoria, the Malahat Highway, Inland Vancouver Island and East Vancouver Island.

The fog is expected to clear in the afternoon before returning Thursday night.

"Areas of dense fog will dissipate near noon with improving visibility except for areas near Campbell River and Powell River where visibility will remain poor throughout the day," said Environment Canada in an update Thursday morning.

"Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero," adds the weather agency. "If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility."

Environment Canada encourages drivers to be cautious and to travel slowly if they're in areas of thick fog.

Fog advisories are also in place for the Southern Gulf Islands and the Sunshine Coast.