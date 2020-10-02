VICTORIA -- Environment Canada is warning of “near zero” visibility for parts of Vancouver Island Friday due to fog.

Fog advisories have been issued for West and North Vancouver Island.

According to Environment, “widespread fog” encompassed parts of the island overnight and is expected to linger until late Friday morning.

“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero,” said Environment Canada in its advisory.

Fog advisories are put into effect when the weather agency suspects that visibility will be severely limited.

The latest updates on weather alerts can be found on Environment Canada’s website here.