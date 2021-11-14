Flows on mid-Island river may 'reach or exceed flood stage,' forecast centre says

Vancouver -

The BC River Forecast Centre has issued a flood watch for the Englishman River near Parksville.

"Flows are already high and additional rainfall forecasted for today is indicating the potential for the river to reach or exceed flood stage," the centre said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

The Englishman River is the only river on Vancouver Island that was under a flood watch on Sunday, though all rivers on the south and central island were subject to high streamflow advisories.

Additional flood watches were issued on the mainland, where heavy rain and melting snow raised water levels in the Fraser River and its tributaries and also triggered mudslides that closed Highways 1 and 5.

Flood watches are issued when "river levels are rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull," according to the centre.

"Rivers have risen rapidly from rainfall since yesterday," the centre said. "Additional rises are expected through Sunday in response to forecasted rainfall today, and ease on Monday as the heaviest rainfall passes."

Most of the island, the Lower Mainland and much of the Interior were under rainfall warnings Sunday, with 75 to 100 millimetres of rain forecasted for southeastern Vancouver Island by midday Monday, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency also issued a warning for the Malahat Highway from Goldstream to Mill Bay.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," Environment Canada said. "Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions."