VIEW ROYAL, B.C. -- The drive to work that morning, like every morning these days, was filled with fear.

“Before I go to work, I hug them,” Janet says about her children. “And let them know that maybe I have to quarantine myself.”

While Janet can embrace her family before she leaves, Melissa can’t. Her shift begins before they wake.

“The fear is there and the anxiety, as well,” Melissa says. “But at the same time I feel so grateful to be able to help people.”

Both Janet and Melissa were working at Victoria General Hospital that day, caring for other people’s health while risking their own.

“When I go back outside [after work] I try to clear my head,” Janet says. Both she and Melissa try to process concerns about COVID-19 before their 12-hour shifts.

“I’m pregnant as well, so I’m tired,” Melissa says. “But I still have to do all the things [when I return home].”

Melissa says she still has to disinfect everything that had been in the hospital, still has to have a shower, still has to ensure she doesn’t expose her family.

“Everybody is so scared of the health-care workers right now,” Melissa says. “Even our friends and family down’t want to practise social distancing. They don’t want to see you at all because the fear of getting something.”

Which is why it was such a surprise to return to her car at the end of her shift and find that a stranger had placed a tulip on the windshield.

“It was just beautiful seeing that coming from somebody I don’t even know,” Melissa smiles.

Janet doesn’t know who did it either, but she got a tulip too.

“It absolutely made my day,” Janet smiles. “[It] made me feel very appreciated.”

It possibly made hundreds more feel the same. hey say the hospital’s staff parking lot was filled with flowers that day — a tulip on every single vehicle.

“Everybody left with a tear and a smile on their face,” Janet says.

Janet and Melissa also left work with gratitude in their hearts. Grateful, not just for the act of kindness — but after the disinfecting and showering —for the opportunity to be able to show their young kids the tulips, a tangible example of how much their work matters.

“I feel that one day [my daughter is] going to be proud of me,” Melissa says. “For doing [this work] in such a hard time.”