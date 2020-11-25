VICTORIA -- Three Vancouver Island-bound flights had confirmed cases of COVID-19 on board last week, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Passengers in rows 1-5 aboard Air Canada Jazz flight 8081 from Vancouver to Victoria on Nov. 19 are most at risk of exposure and are asked to monitor for symptoms of the disease for 14 days.

The same goes for passengers in rows 11-17 on Air Canada Jazz flight 8075 from Vancouver to Victoria on Nov. 18.

Finally, passengers seated in rows 4-10 aboard Air Canada Jazz flight 8261 from Vancouver to Nanaimo on Nov. 18 also may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Anyone who develops coronavirus symptoms is advised to contact their local health authority to determine if a test is necessary.

The latest information on all B.C. flights affected by COVID-19 exposures can be found here.