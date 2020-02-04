VICTORIA -- Parts of Vancouver Island are dealing with heavy snowfall Tuesday morning, and Environment Canada says more snow is on the way.

High-elevation areas, including the Malahat, Cobble Hill and the Sutton Pass between Ucluelet/Tofino and Port Aberni, were hit especially hard. Lake Cowichan and Campbell River were also seeing significant snow.

-ra/sn in Vicwest just barely accumulating on some surfaces. #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/eyQzjt1qyU — armel castellan (@armelcastellan) February 4, 2020

Snowplows and road crews are out in areas with the heaviest accumulations, including Cowichan Bay.

Low-lying areas, including the much of the capital region and Nanaimo are seeing a mix of rain and snow with little to no accumulation.

A handful of flights out of Victoria International Airport were delayed or cancelled.

Harbour Air cancelled and delayed flights out of Victoria. Helijet also put all flights between Victoria, Vancouver and Nanaimo on indefinite hold pending improved weather.

No serious accidents or injuries have been reported on island roads so far.

Environment Canada issued a warning just before 11 a.m. Tuesday saying parts of Vancouver Island, including Courtenay, Campbell River, Duncan, Nanaimo, Nanoose Bay and Fanny Bay, should expect between five and 20 centimetres of additional snowfall by Tuesday night.

"A favourable setup for widespread low elevation snow over the south coast is shaping up for today and tonight," the weather service said.

"A front is tracking down the BC coast this morning and combining with a cool airmass to produce snow across the lowlands."