The Canadian flags at the B.C. legislature and Victoria city hall are flying at half-staff Friday, as Victoria police are increasing their presence at local mosques. 

The flags were lowered in honour of the 49 victims of two mass shootings Friday in Christchurch, New Zealand.

At least 41 people are confirmed dead after a 28-year-old white nationalist from Australia opened fire inside a mosque during Friday prayers.

An assault on a second mosque in the city killed several more. Police did not say whether the same person was responsible for both shootings.

B.C. Premier John Horgan tweeted his condolences for the victims and their families Friday morning, saying “my heart breaks for those affected by the deadly Islamophobic attack.”

Worshippers at Victoria's Masjid Al-Imam mosque were greeted by police as early as 5 a.m. Friday. Sympathizers, including a representative of the local Sikh community, also came by the mosque to leave flowers.

The mosque is expecting as many as 500 attendees at its 1:30 p.m. prayers Friday. Police will also be in attendance.

Imam Ismail Nur of the Masjid Al-Imam mosque took to Facebook to condemn hatred and xenophobia of all kinds.

“Whenever innocent people, people attending prayers are attacked, regardless of their religion, faith or way of life, we are all at a loss as human beings,” Nur said. 

“If there is any silver lining to this horrific event, let it be that it strengthens our resolve and makes firmer our effort to stand up against bigotry and xenophobia where ever it shows up.”

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps released a statement on the attacks Friday calling for a moment of silence.

“I condemn the violence perpetrated in two Christchurch mosques and request that the community take a moment of silence today to mourn with the victims and their families," Helps said. "The City of Victoria stands in solidarity with our Muslim community against rwacism, Islamophobia and discrimination, and for diversity, inclusion and love.”

A civic vigil is planned for 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Centennial Square, behind city hall.