Five-storey development pitched to replace downtown Victoria heritage building

The City of Victoria is considering an application to replace two existing buildings in downtown Victoria with one larger one.

Victoria-based developer Hartwig Industries has applied to construct a five-storey residential and commercial building along lower Johnson Street near Market Square.

The proposal would replace the current one-storey retail space at 585 Johnson St., historically known as the Shotbolt Chemist Store, and a warehouse behind it.

The Shotbolt Chemist Store space is pictured on Jan. 16, 2023. (CTV News)As part of the project, the developer would also seismically upgrade the colourful building next door, the W.G. Cameron, located at 579 Johnson St.

Both properties are on the Victoria heritage building registry, and the W.G. Cameron building was constructed in 1888 and would retain its heritage building status under the proposal.

A rendering of the proposed Shotbolt development is shown. (City of Victoria)Hartwig Industries has proposed keeping the "Shotbolt" name for the building and warehouse it is looking to redevelop.

The new five-storey development would include ground floor commercial spaces with four residential floors above them.

The commercial spaces would be located along Johnson Street as well as inside a courtyard between the current one-storey retail space and warehouse, according to the proposal.

A rendering of the proposed Shotbolt development is shown. (City of Victoria)The Shotbolt Chemist Store is currently home to two businesses, Oni Oni and Nezza Naturals.