VICTORIA -- The Victoria police department is investigating after a “significant amount” of fishing line was found strung up outside of a Victoria condo building Thursday.

Victoria police spokesperson Bowen Osoko tells CTV News that the fishing line was discovered by an “eagle-eyed” resident of the building, located in the 1200-block of Johnson Street.

The resident saw the line when they were leaving for work early Thursday morning and “instantly spotted it as being a hazard,” says Osoko.

The resident then took pictures of the wire for police before cutting it down so that no one would accidently run into it.

“It was (placed at) about head and neck height so it really could have caused injury had someone not seen it,” said Osoko.

Police say they are unsure if the incident is linked to fishing line “trip wires” that have been seen in several areas across Victoria this summer.

While any connection between the incidents is currently uncertain, Osoko notes that previous trip wires were discovered in public areas in August, including at Cecelia Ravine Park in the Burnside Gorge area and at the Regatta Landing just off the Galloping Goose Trail.

“This is the first one that we’re aware of that happened in a private area,” said Osoko.

Police believe the fishing line was strung up outside the condo building sometime overnight between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information on the incident, or who may have seen something suspicious during that time, is asked to contact the Victoria police non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.