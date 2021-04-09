VICTORIA -- First responders are rushing to the Uptown Shopping Centre in Saanich for reports of "an emergency inside the shopping complex," according to Saanich police.

The Saanich Fire Department says that a vehicle reportedly crashed into the lower level of the Walmart store at the shopping centre.

"Rescue of trapped workers in progress," said the fire department in a tweet Friday.

Saanich Fire Chief Dan Wood said in a social media post that crews are working on stabilizing the building as people are evacuated from inside.

Saanich police say that paramedics are also headed to the scene. Police ask that drivers avoid the area.

A live webcam at the shopping centre shows a crowd gathered around the Walmart location.

Crews responding to a report of vehicle into Walmart lower level and structural collapse

Rescue of trapped workers in progress.



Please avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/LlHz1P2WGx — Saanich Fire Department (@SaanichFire) April 9, 2021

There may be traffic disruptions around Uptown Centre as @SaanichFire and @BC_EHS respond to an emergency inside the shopping complex. Please avoid Uptown Boulevard if possible and be prepared for disruptions on Blanshard, Douglas, Saanich, and Ravine roads. — Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit (@SPD_Traffic) April 9, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.