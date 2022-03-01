First responders running length of Vancouver Island for PTSD fundraiser

Runners with Wounded Warriors Canada are pictured in this file photo. (CTV News) Runners with Wounded Warriors Canada are pictured in this file photo. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Russian forces escalate attacks on Ukraine's civilian areas

Russian forces escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday, bombarding the central square in Ukraine's second-biggest city and Kyiv's main TV tower in what the country's president called a blatant campaign of terror.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario