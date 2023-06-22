First responders hold emergency wildfire drill on Saanich Peninsula

More than 50 people have taken part in a mock emergency drill on the Saanich Peninsula, as first responders and public officials ready themselves for a potential forest fire near homes.

“I would say it’s good timing right now cause it’s quite visible, the whole nation is being impacted by wildfire activity,” said Central Saanich Fire Chief Kenn Mount.

The exercise is the culmination of months of planning for a life-like emergency. It happened on Alec Road near John Dean Park. Firefighters, police and public works employees from multiple jurisdictions were pretending a small fire on the forest floor got out of hand, spreading to homes nearby.

“We chose some actual buildings that we could see that would be higher risk,” said Mount.

RCMP and Central Saanich police officers were door-knocking homes in the area as if they were calling on those inside to vacate – with clear warnings their appearance was only a drill.

“It can be scary when the summer gets dry,” said homeowner Tracy Stubbs. “So I really appreciate everything they’re doing.”

Across the road and into the woods, there was no smoke or fire. But firefighters from departments in North Saanich and Central Saanich were there pouring water onto trees and the forest floor below.

“I mean there’s really nothing that compares to a real fire event but we’re making it as real as possible,” said Central Saanich Fire’s Nathaniel Wynans.

“It’s a good learning opportunity for everybody to go through the motions and see what we know how to do really well and what we might be deficient in and iron out those bumps,” said Wynans.

For those at home, people taking part in the drill hope it will serve as another reminder to be prepared for an emergency – including how you can best protect your home and figure out your safest way out, should you need to leave on a moments notice.