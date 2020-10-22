VICTORIA -- Vancouver Island First Nations are planning to blockade a major highway north of Victoria in solidarity with the Indigenous lobster fishers of Nova Scotia.

The W̱SÁNEĆ First Nations of Tsartlip, Tseycum and Tsawout are supporting a shutdown of the Pat Bay Highway at Mount Newton Cross Road from noon to 1 p.m. Friday.

Central Saanich Police say they are aware of the planned blockade and will be on scene to ensure public safety.

Detours will be in place and the highway will be closed between Island View Road and Amity Drive, police said. Officers are advising travellers to plan for delays.

The blockade was called as violence has escalated in Nova Scotia fishing communities, culminating in the burning of a fish plant and destruction of a Mi’kmaq lobster catch last week.

“Mi’kmaq land defenders are requesting that people lift their pipes and light their medicines, and are calling for groups to gather in support of Mi’kmaq inherent rights,” reads a social media post calling for the Pat Bay Highway blockade.

In February, Indigenous protesters blockaded the highway in support of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs opposed to construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.

