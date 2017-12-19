

The Canadian Press





BC Ferries says a First Nations artist will be commissioned to create the artwork that will adorn the interior of the new Northern Sea Wolf vessel.

A First Nations writer will also be commissioned to write the original text to go with it.

The new ferry will provide direct summer service between Port Hardy and Bella Coola, starting next year, with a connector service once a week between Bella Coola, Bella Bella, Shearwater and Ocean Falls.

The artist and writer selected will be associated with one of the communities the vessel will service.

The vessel will undergo $20-million in upgrades at the Esquimalt Drydock before going into service next year.