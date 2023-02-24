First Nation hunters on Vancouver Island fear legislation will threaten traditional practices

A rifle owner checks the sight of his rifle at a hunting camp property in rural Ontario, west of Ottawa, on Sept. 15, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick A rifle owner checks the sight of his rifle at a hunting camp property in rural Ontario, west of Ottawa, on Sept. 15, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario