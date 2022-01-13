First Nation chief accuses BC Ferries of racism over new vessel name

The chief of a Vancouver Island First Nation is accusing BC Ferries of racism and discrimination after the ferry operator chose a name favoured by a different First Nation for one of its new vessels.

BC Ferries announced Tuesday that new vessel for the Nanaimo-Gabriola Island route would be called the Island Gwawis, meaning Raven of the Sea in the language of the 'Namgis First Nation, based in Alert Bay, B.C.

But the ferry route is within the territory of the Snuneymuxw First Nation, whose chief said in a statement Wednesday he was "saddened and frustrated" by the naming decision.

Chief Mike Wyse accused BC Ferries leadership of choosing a "racist and discriminatory path riddled with colonial acts that is woefully inflammatory and offensive to building a relationship between us."

The chief says BC Ferries terminals on Snuneymuxw territory operate without the nation's consent and have caused "significant negative impacts" which the ferry operator has not addressed.

"These new vessels live in Snuneymuxw territory and will be used on Snuneymuxw waterways," Wyse added. "However, [BC Ferries CEO Mark] Collins chose to use and apply Namgis First Nation laws and culture on Snuneymuxw territory."

In response, BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall said the names of the new vessels are not related to the territories or routes on which they operate.

"The ships are identical, standardized and interoperable," the ferries spokesperson said. "As our vessels move around the fleet to meet operational requirements, we no longer name vessels based on geography or territories."

"Several Indigenous nations and communities, including Snuneymuxw, were invited to engage in the name selection process," Marshall added.

The Snuneymuxw chief acknowledged that several executive meetings were held between the nation and the ferry operator, but said the problems between the two parties run deeper than the naming of the vessel.