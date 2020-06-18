SAANICH -- After a public hearing Tuesday night, Saanich council gave the final approval for the first government-run cannabis store in the Capital Regional District.

The store will be located at Uptown Mall and be the first non-medical cannabis store in all of Saanich.

Council’s decision to approve the store was based off the success of the government cannabis store in Kamloops, and the location fits into the municipality’s regulations required for a cannabis retailer.

“I think the province saw this venue and this site as a good area for business and an area that has a lot of traffic already,” said Saanich Coun. Colin Plant.

The store is expected to open in a space on the upper portion of the shopping centre sometime in the first three months of 2021.

Now that Saanich has approved its first recreational cannabis store, Plant expects that the municipality will be receiving more business applications.