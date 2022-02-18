First cherry blossoms of the year inspire Victoria senior to take thousands of photos

If you ask the man pointing his camera at the tree what his name is, he’ll answer, “James, like Bond. James Bond.” And like 007, this James is a man on a mission.

“Every year I come here,” the 65-year-old smiles. “Every year.”

For the past 10 years, James has walked to Victoria’s View Street to witness the blooming of the first cherry blossoms of the season.

James says he will spend the next two months taking thousands of photos of the flowers.

He spends three hours a day following the blanket of pink blossoms that will eventually envelope the city.

“And you can smell it,” James smiles.

A smell so sweet that even a savoury-sounding pup named Pickle keeps stopping his owner from walking so he can munch on the fallen petals, treating the sidewalk like a blossom buffet.

“They make people happy,” James smiles.

While taking video of the cherry blossoms for this story, we spot both children and adults smiling at the flowers.

It's a happy feeling that we stop to capture annually so we can gloat good-naturedly to family still surrounded by snow, or share positivity with a friend suffering from afar.

“The flowers, they will smile at you,” James says.

And if you smile back, you just might notice their petals reaching out to you, offering a pink embrace.

“You can feel the spirit of the flower,” James adds.

After enduring months of winter or years of a pandemic, James says it’s a spirit that can inspire a sense of hope

“This can heal you too,” James smiles. “Tell you to wake up, keep going.”

When I mention that throughout our conversation he’s had a big smile on his face, he credits the time spent with the cherry blossoms.

While Bond boasts a licence to kill, James takes moments to be still. Through his pictures, he seems to show us that the blossoming of better days has already begun.