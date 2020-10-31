VANCOUVER -- Police in British Columbia's capital region say they were called to several "shots fired" calls Friday night that turned out to be Halloween fireworks.

In a tweet, the Victoria Police Department said it has to attend such calls and investigate, which takes police resources away from "serious calls" that need police attention.

One of Friday's calls involved fireworks set off inside a portable toilet, according to the tweet.

Fireworks are prohib in #yyj & often result in "shots fired" calls. We had several last night (including fireworks in a port-a-potty��) & we have to attend. All the while serious calls, assaults etc, need our attn. Pls put the wick away. Our officers & your pets will thank you. — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) October 31, 2020

Fireworks are prohibited in the City of Victoria without a permit.

They're also banned in nearby Saanich, except during the hours from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Halloween night.

Saanich police told CTV News Vancouver Island they also received several fireworks-related calls on Friday night.