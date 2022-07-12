Four fire departments responded to a house fire north of Port Alberni, B.C., on Tuesday morning.

The Port Alberni Fire Department, Cherry Creek Fire Department, Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department and Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire in the Beaver Creek area.

A video of the fire, recorded by the Port Alberni Fire Department, shows heavy smoke and flames coming from the house as well as a nearby vehicle.

The fire is located along Thompson Road, which was closed Tuesday morning as firefighters doused the flames.

CTV News has reached out to the Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department for further details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.