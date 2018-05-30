

CTV Vancouver Island





Fire crews in Ladysmith battled a fully involved structure fire Wednesday with mutual aid from a number of nearby departments.

Crews were called to a burning home in the 400-block of Battie Drive in the south end of Ladysmith at around noon.

Heavy smoke could be seen pouring from the roof as firefighters doused it overhead with a ladder crane. Ladysmith's fire chief said strong wind made it difficult for firefighters and dry conditions were also of concern.

It's believed the blaze started in the basement, but the cause remains under investigation.

A man who said his mother lives in the home confirmed she wasn't inside when it caught fire, and that two cats and two dogs also made it out safely. He told CTV News he grew up in the home and said it's tough to see it go.

Mutual aid was called in from Crofton, Chemainus and North Oyster volunteer fire departments.