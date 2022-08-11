Firefighters tackle brush fire at Royal Roads University

Firefighters put out early-morning brush fire at Royal Roads University in Colwood, B.C., on Thursday.

A dog walker spotted the fire, which was in a heavily forested area near the north end of Esquimalt Lagoon, around 5:30 a.m.

The fire burned a log and climbed several metres up an old-growth Douglas fir tree, scorching it black.

Damage was contained to a small area of about 10 square metres.

Security staff at the university are monitoring the area to ensure it doesn't reignite.