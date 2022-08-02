Firefighters respond to pair of Vancouver Island wildfires
Firefighters were battling a pair of small wildfires on northern Vancouver Island on Monday evening and Tuesday morning.
The first fire was reported near Highway 19, southeast of Sayward, B.C., on Monday evening.
Two fire crews and one fire response officer brought the fire largely under control by 9 p.m.
The fire, measuring approximately 100 square metres, is believed to be human-caused.
The exact source of the fire has not been determined yet, according to Coastal Fire Centre information officer Jade Richardson.
While crews were still in the area Tuesday morning, a second small fire was reported just southwest of Sayward.
A firefighting helicopter and four firefighters were dispatched to the scene for a smouldering ground fire. The fire measured approximately 100 square metres and was still considered out of control around 8:30 a.m.
There are currently 84 active wildfires in B.C., most of them in the province's Interior.
