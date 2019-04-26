Firefighters respond to hotel fire on Douglas Street
Published Friday, April 26, 2019 4:10PM PDT
Victoria firefighters are on scene at a hotel fire at the corner of Douglas Street and Burnside Road.
The Arbutus Inn was evacuated of guests and staff Friday afternoon.
A burned mattress was seen in front of the building and the fire department was using fans to ventilate smoke from the building.
Several fire crews and Victoria police responded to the scene.
The fire remains under investigation.