Firefighters respond to blaze at Victoria greenhouses
Published Friday, April 16, 2021 1:18PM PDT Last Updated Friday, April 16, 2021 1:23PM PDT
Hilltop Greenhouses near Victoria on April 16, 2021/ (CTV News)
VICTORIA -- Firefighters responded to a fire at Hilltop Greenhouses near Victoria on Friday afternoon.
The wholesale nursery business at 1840 Burnside Rd. W. caught fire when fuel used to heat the greenhouses ignited.
A column of smoke could be seen over the area from the nearby Trans-Canada Highway.
There is no indication yet on the extent of the damages.
