VICTORIA -- Firefighters responded to a fire at Hilltop Greenhouses near Victoria on Friday afternoon.

The wholesale nursery business at 1840 Burnside Rd. W. caught fire when fuel used to heat the greenhouses ignited.

A column of smoke could be seen over the area from the nearby Trans-Canada Highway.

There is no indication yet on the extent of the damages.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.