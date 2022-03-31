Firefighters respond to blaze at Courtenay homeless camp

Firefighters in Courtenay, B.C., quickly doused a fire at a homeless encampment Wednesday night, preventing it from spreading into nearby bushes.

Fire Capt. Cary Kerr says crews were called out around 10:25 p.m. to the report of an outdoor fire that was out of control and spreading fast.

The fire was discovered behind the Chances casino on Hunt Road. Crews initially had difficulties getting to the fire but then accessed it through a trail behind the Washington Inn Apartments.

Kerr says the fire was fueled by wood pallets and trash.

Crews dumped water and foam on the blaze, preventing it from spreading further.

The fire captain says it’s a good reminder that as temperatures warm, fires can spread quickly to dry bushes and trees.