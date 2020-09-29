VICTORIA -- Firefighters and police officers are responding to a fire at a coffee shop in Oak Bay Tuesday afternoon.

According to a staff member at the nearby Oak Bay Bicycles, firefighters are focusing efforts on the Good Earth Coffeehouse, located on the ground floor of a building at 1971 Oak Bay Ave.

While no flames are visible, smoke can be seen pouring out of the building. Firefighters are now inside of the coffee shop trying to pin point the source of the smoke.

Approximately 10 fire trucks are in the area. The Victoria fire department has five fire engines and multiple crews on site, while the Oak Bay fire department is on standby.

The building has been evacuated and Oak Bay and Victoria police have blocked off the intersection of Oak Bay Avenue and Foul Bay Road to vehicles.

Community members in the area tell CTV News that the coffee shop had been closed Tuesday due to a reported COVID-19 exposure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.