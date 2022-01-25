Firefighters called to commercial blaze in Esquimalt

Firefighters were at the scene of a blaze in a commercial building in Esquimalt, B.C., on Tuesday morning.

The fire appeared to be in the roof and upper floor of a building at 830 Devonshire Road.

Firefighters climbed a ladder and broke an upstairs window to gain entry into the building shortly after 7 a.m.

There are no reports of injuries and there is no indication of what may have caused the blaze.

The building houses Michael Mason & Co., a promotional products business.