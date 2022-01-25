Firefighters called to commercial blaze in Esquimalt
The building houses Michael Mason & Co., a promotional products business. (CTV News)
Firefighters were at the scene of a blaze in a commercial building in Esquimalt, B.C., on Tuesday morning.
The fire appeared to be in the roof and upper floor of a building at 830 Devonshire Road.
Firefighters were at the scene of a blaze in a commercial building in Esquimalt, B.C., on Tuesday morning. (CTV News)
Firefighters climbed a ladder and broke an upstairs window to gain entry into the building shortly after 7 a.m.
There are no reports of injuries and there is no indication of what may have caused the blaze.
The building houses Michael Mason & Co., a promotional products business.
Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
LIVE @ 3 P.M.
LIVE @ 3 P.M. | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide live update
-
-