Firefighters battle house fire in Saanich

Investigators were at the scene of a house fire Friday morning near the Cedar Hill Recreation Centre in Saanich, B.C.

One person was home when the fire broke out in the home in the 3200-block of Doncaster Drive. The man told CTV News he was alerted to the fire by a neighbour who entered the home and woke him up.

Doncaster Drive remained closed to traffic at 9 a.m. as firefighters continued to tackle flareups inside the upper floor of the building.

Fire officials believe the blaze started on the home's balcony and then spread to the attic.

Doncaster Drive remained closed to traffic at 9 a.m. as firefighters continued to tackle flareups inside the upper floor of the building.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

