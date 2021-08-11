COMOX, B.C. -- Fire crews from 19 Wing Comox and the Comox Fire Department battled a grass fire on the airbase Wednesday morning.

The fire began shortly after 11 a.m. when people heard a loud explosion and saw billowing smoke.

One witness at Kye Bay told CTV News he saw the smoke and spoke with a woman who said she heard an explosion and felt the ground shake.

"We came down to the beach and we saw the smoke and people were leaving" the witness said.

The fire was at the far end of the base property where training exercises are commonly held.