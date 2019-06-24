

A Saanich household was in for a frightening wake-up call when fire broke out early Sunday.

Crews responded to reports of the blaze in the 400-block of Magdelin Street just after 8 a.m.

Fire officials said the blaze sparked in the back of the building but the cause is still under investigation.

Those who live in the house were already outside of the building by the time firefighters arrived.

No one suffered any injuries but the home sustained "extensive" fire and smoke damage, according to Saanich Fire.