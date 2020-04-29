VICTORIA -- Firefighters continue to monitor a beach fire that burned out of control on Discovery Island, a protected island off Oak Bay.

The Songhees First Nation, which has a protected reserve on Discovery Island, says heavy smoke was spotted from a beach early Tuesday morning.

By boat, First Nations land enforcement crews rushed to the southwest facing beach. Arriving on the island, they noticed fire had quickly moved into tall grass and was smoldering on driftwood.

Calling for help, crews from the Coastal Fire Centre were helicoptered in and began to douse the flames. It was quickly controlled and an investigation began.

“Evidence observed was a campfire scenario was left non-extinguished up to 48-hours beforehand,” said Songhees Land Enforcement officer, Ian Cesarec.

“A group of kayakers were observed from several independent sources on the site Sunday.”

Discovery Island is home to a protected Songhees reserve along with a B.C. park. During the pandemic, the park has been closed and the First Nation lands are always off limits to the public.

The island was also made famous by a rouge grey wolf which lived alone on the rocky outcropping for years.

The fire is under investigation and First Nations officials say if those who left the fire unattended are caught, they could face fines and even criminal prosecution.

“Heavy presence and patrols by Songhees Land Enforcement will continue daily to combat the trespass and damages to their lands,” Cesarec told CTV News Vancouver Island.

Forest firefighting crews have been tasked with a fire watch until Thursday to make certain that any stubborn embers deep inside of driftwood don’t reignite.