VICTORIA -- A dramatic fire in Central Saanich has left a family of four homeless.

The Central Saanich Fire Department responded to reports of the structure fire along the 7200-block of Skyline Crescent at about 7 p.m. Sunday.

Smoke was visible from more than one-kilometre away as crews rushed to the burning house.

Upon arrival, firefighters found that all family members who lived inside of the home were out of the house and safe.

Fire crews then immediately took a defensive approach and fought the fire from outside of the building, with help from the Sidney and North Saanich fire departments.

“This was a very stubborn fire for us,” said Chris Vrabel Central Saanich Fire Chief.

“It was heavily involved on our arrival, it was already in the roof envelope,” he said. “Once fire gets into the roof envelope, there’s lots of nooks and crannies for it to get into so our crews were on scene for many hours dealing with hot spots and chasing fires into the voids.”

A neighbouring house was also damaged by the flames, but the impact was kept to a minimum thanks to the efforts of fire fighters on scene.

While no cause of the fire has been determined at this point, it is believed that the incident was accidental and may have started outside of the home. An official fire investigation is expected to take place soon.

Meanwhile, at approximately the same time in Oak Bay, firefighters were called to a fire in a detached garage.

Crews were called to the corner of Beach Drive and King George Terrace and found the blaze in an advanced state when they arrived.

The Oak Bay Fire Department says that no one was in the garage at the time and that firefighters checked the home to make sure that its residents were safe.

Crews were then able to put the fire out quickly and kept the flames from damaging the nearby house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.