An aggressive fire burned two trailers to the ground after sparking at an RV dealership in Merville Monday night, but it could've been much worse.

Fire crews from Courtenay and Oyster River were called for reports of smoke at Arbutus RV at Highway 19A and Sackville Road at around 8 p.m.

When they arrived, one trailer was already on fire with flames leaping high into the air.

The fire then spread to an adjacent trailer before reaching a nearby building that housed propane tanks for the facility.

Fortunately, crews were able to douse the blaze before it caused any explosions.

There were no injuries reported and no word on the suspected cause of the fire.