COURTENAY -- A fire on Vancouver Island's Forbidden Plateau destroyed a large home and triggered concerns about flames spreading into a nearby forest Friday morning.

Mack Lyle lives on the plateau, which was once the location for a popular ski resort. He received a call at 3:30 a.m. from a man renting a nearby home, saying it was on fire.

"There was some people in there at the time, they got out as soon as it started," Lyle said. "It started at the top of the chimney so they knew about it quite early and were able to get some of their things and get out of the house."

Lyle says the people renting the home attempted to put the fire out in the fireplace and on the roof but couldn't contain the flames. Neighbours also assisted.

"We had the hose going, fire extinguishers but the house is probably 60 years old and tinder-dry and it was going up," Lyle said.

A crew from the Courtenay Fire Department was called out to the structure fire at 4:30 a.m. by the Coastal Fire Centre.

The top of the Forbidden Plateau area has a small collection of homes but has no fire protection, nor any agreement with the Courtenay Fire Department.

The building was completely ablaze when crews arrived and they concentrated their efforts on ensuring the flames didn't spread into nearby trees.

Of particular concern was a large propane tank in front of the home. Crews used much of the water from the truck just cooling the tank.

Lyle is in the process of opening up the new Forbidden Plateau Mountain Resort and said homeowners in the area understand why there is currently no fire protection.

"The Forbidden Plateau Road Association has met on the issue. We don't have any water and we don't have any access to a hydrant or anything around here" he said.