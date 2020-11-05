Fire engulfed a portion of of a downtown Victoria hotel Thursday night.

The fire broke out at Capital CityCenter Hotel on the corner of Douglas Street and DIscovery Street around 10 p.m. Police closed Caledonia Avenue and Discovery Street between Douglas Street and Blanshard Street.

A witness at the scene said crews were seen pulling people from the hotel. Witnesses say someone had baracaded themself in a room just minutes before fire alarms went off.

Firefighters extinguished the flames just before 11 p.m. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

This is a developing story.

Multiple firefighters were knocking down the side of the building and getting people out of the building.



People I spoke to said they don’t know where they are going to sleep tonight. A @BCTransit bus was waiting for people nearby to transport people.



“I got out crawling on the floor,” she says. “I looked out my door and saw smoke.”



A shocking wake up for people living in this hotel who say it took just 15 seconds for thick black smoke to fill the hallway.



