Fire engulfed a portion of of a downtown Victoria hotel Thursday night.

The fire broke out at Capital CityCenter Hotel on the corner of Douglas Street and DIscovery Street around 10 p.m. Police closed Caledonia Avenue and Discovery Street between Douglas Street and Blanshard Street.

A witness at the scene said crews were seen pulling people from the hotel. Witnesses say someone had baracaded themself in a room just minutes before fire alarms went off.

Firefighters extinguished the flames just before 11 p.m. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

This is a developing story.