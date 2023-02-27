Finance minister suggests budget deficits on way for B.C. after surplus

BC.. Finance Minister Katrine Conroy answers questions from reporters after serving up a hot lunch for students at Ruth King Elementary during a photo-op ahead of the budget while in Langford, B.C., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito BC.. Finance Minister Katrine Conroy answers questions from reporters after serving up a hot lunch for students at Ruth King Elementary during a photo-op ahead of the budget while in Langford, B.C., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario