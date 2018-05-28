

CTV Vancouver Island





There are delays of up to 25 minutes on the Brentwood Bay-Mill Bay ferry route after police were called to deal with a man brandishing a knife.

Police say they were called to the Brentwood Bay ferry terminal after someone reported the man with a knife.

They say the man was arrested without incident.

The MV Klitsa is currently operating about 25 minutes behind schedule due to the incident.

Passengers on the route are asked to check BC Ferries' Twitter account for the latest information.