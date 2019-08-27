

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





Two kayakers have BC Ferries to thank for rescuing them from the chilly waters off the Nanaimo coast Tuesday.

At approximately 3:55 p.m., BC Ferries staff say received a rescue request from a pair of kayakers near Departure Bay.

According to the ferry service, the two kayakers — who were together in a two-person kayak — capsized and both landed in the frigid waters of the bay.

Fortunately, the accident occurred just as the Coastal Celebration vessel was leaving the Departure Bay ferry terminal.

Once the passenger ship was alerted to the situation, its crew contacted staff on shore at the ferry terminal, who then launched a rescue boat for the overturned kayakers.

The soaked pair were quickly picked up by two staff members from the Coastal Celebration and were transported safely back to dry land.

According to BC Ferries, the entire incident delayed the ship’s departure by roughly 20 minutes.

“We’re very proud of how the crew reacted,” said BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall.

In 2018, BC Ferries performed 15 marine rescues.