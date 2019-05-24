

CTV Vancouver Island





Mounties say they've arrested three people and seized heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and meth destined for Sooke streets in a months-long investigation into local drug trafficking.

Police say a 32-year-old man was arrested on May 11 after a search warrant turned up cocaine at his Maple Avenue South residence.

He has been released on promise to appear in court July 24, and is facing charges of trafficking cocaine and possession of cocaine for trafficking.

A 31-year-old man was also arrested on May 11 and is facing two charges for possession of heroin/fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. He was also released on a promise to appear in court on July 24.

A 52-year-old man was arrested on May 23 and later released on a promise to appear in court on July 24. He is facing two counts of trafficking heroin/fentanyl and one count of possession of heroin/fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

"The success of this project and the arrest of these suspects show the community of Sooke how the local detachment is working hard to arrest local drug traffickers," said Sooke RCMP Detachment Cmdr. Jeff McArthur. "The drugs are being tested, and fentanyl is suspected in some of the drugs seized."

The investigation will continue and further charges and arrests are expected, RCMP said.