The federal government has announced nearly $12 million to help 11 regional airports across B.C. recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Victoria receives the largest investment of just under $3 million, while payments of slightly over $1 million will go to airports in Comox, Prince George, Kamloops, Fort St. John, Terrace and Nanaimo.

Cheques amounting to several hundred thousand dollars will be cut to Prince Rupert, Bella Coola, Golden and the Nanaimo Port Authority float plane facility.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra also confirms that $38 million will be available to Vancouver International Airport for projects such as extending runways and protecting the sea-level facility from rising ocean waters.