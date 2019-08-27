

Wells Gaetz, CTV Vancouver Island





The federal government is launching a new tool to help middle-class Canadians buy their first homes.

The first-time home buyer incentive program will launch on Sept. 2, North Vancouver MLA Jonathan Wilkinson announced at a condominium construction site in Saanich Tuesday.

The program was first introduced in the 2019 federal budget under the Liberal’s National Housing Strategy.

The government says the incentive will help middle-class families take their first steps towards homeownership by reducing monthly mortgage payments required for first-time buyers without increasing the amount they need to save for a down payment.

Other incentives, such as increasing the RRSP withdrawal limit from $25,000 to $35,000, are part of the federal government’s plan to make it easier for people to get into the housing market, according to the government.

The government has allocated $1.25 billion over three years for the program, starting in 2019. The incentive will be available to buyers with qualified annual household incomes up to $120,000.

An example provided by the government suggests that a family buying a $500,000 home could save as much as $286 per month, or more than $3,430 a year, if they use the program.

“This program will commence to make it more affordable for young Canadians, for families and first time homebuyers, to own their first home," Wilkinson said.

"It will do so by reducing mortgage payments without increasing the down payments. This will keep the monthly payments down and home ownership more affordable. As a result, it will be freeing up more rental housing, spurring economic growth in the construction industry and spin-off businesses and entrenching families in their communities.”

Ivica Kalabric, marketing director for Kang & Gill Construction, said he is encouraged by the announcement.

“The biggest challenge for people is saving up for that down payment and a program like this does help them because if they are able to provide the minimum five per cent themselves, then the government can top up the additional amount of that down payment and that will help them with their monthly expenditures.”

The announcement was at Kang + Gill's development project at 881 Short Street. The developers are building a 61-unit condo building that is expected to open this winter. They said that many of the homes at the development are eligible for the First-Time Home Buyers Incentive program.