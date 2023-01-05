Father voices concerns after son, 5, struck by car in Courtenay, B.C.
RCMP say the driver of a vehicle that struck a five-year-old boy on his way to school on Tuesday in Courtenay, B.C., will not face any criminal charges.
"I think we're extremely lucky that the driver was following all of the traffic laws so that we did avoid a tragic outcome in this case," said Comox Valley RCMP Const. Monika Terragni on Wednesday.
First responders were called to the 400-block of Woods Avenue on Tuesday morning for the report of a pedestrian being struck. Terragni says the driver remained at the scene and was cooperative.
The youngster was struck as he and his seven-year-old brother were on their way to Puntledge Park Elementary School.
"It's going to be traumatic for anybody that was in the area, whether it's a witness, the driver, the parents, the child – absolutely it's traumatic for everybody," said Terragni.
The constable says the driver was cleared of any wrongdoing and they were assisted by dashcam video supplied by the driver, as well as doorbell surveillance footage from a home near the scene.
'DROPPED EVERYTHING'
The boy’s father, Brian Garneau, was alerted that his son had been struck shortly after the accident occurred.
"It happened in front of a friend of ours' house and she went running up to our house to get my wife and then phoned me at work and I dropped everything," Garneau told CTV News.
He drove to the scene unsure of what he would see or what condition his child would be in.
"You don’t know what you’re going to come up to, what you’re going to see at first," he said. "I didn’t know, was he alive or was he not?"
His son, Kalem, was transported to a local hospital and then transferred to Nanaimo General Hospital where he underwent surgeries.
"His condition is a broken femur on his right leg and just some really good facial lacerations," he said.
Kalem is pictured in hospital after the crash.Garneau says the area is often congested with vehicles dropping students off in the area. He says his sons were outside of a marked crosswalk and were headed to a commonly used trail towards the elementary school.
"I guess he just decided to bolt, didn’t see that there was a car coming and got hit," he said.
A statement to CTV from School District 71 says counselling was made available throughout the day for those students who witnessed the accident and called for motorists and pedestrians to both use extra caution.
"For pedestrians, small steps such as being highly visible, making sure to look both ways before crossing, using crosswalks/four-way stops to cross, and making eye contact with drivers before crossing can help prevent accidents," the statement reads.
"Drivers should make sure there are no distractions that take their mind off driving, be sure to watch carefully for pedestrians when approaching crosswalks/intersections and take extra caution while making turns to ensure all pedestrians have cleared the area," it continued.
TRAFFIC CONCERNS
Garneau says he and other parents have had concerns about traffic issues in the neighbourhood and would like to see some changes made including the addition of pedestrian controlled crossings.
Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells says the city will look into any safety concerns around the neighbourhood where the incident occurred.
"First of all, our thoughts are with those affected by the accident and it is unfortunately a reminder that we have to be as cautious as possible as drivers, as well as pedestrians, when we’re travelling through school zones – and really anywhere in our community, especially as mornings and afternoons are a lot darker," Wells said.
"Those signal crossings have certainly been a priority of our council, not just specifically right next to schools but on those corridors where kids are going to school," he added.
"Really what they do is create a little bit more attention to the drivers."
The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says Courtenay’s Woods Avenue is municipal and therefore not within its jurisdiction, but says:
"Pedestrian safety is of utmost importance to the Ministry of Transportation. The ministry has guidelines for crosswalks that apply to provincial highways. Municipalities have access to these guidelines and may choose to follow them, or develop their own."
Garneau says his son is likely confined to a wheelchair for the next month and is hoping the incident can be a teaching moment for other students and parents.
He’d also like to see the idea of crossing guards explored.
"That would be ideal, if they would put a flashing crosswalk where they’ve got to press a button or even volunteer teachers or teacher’s aides with a stop sign just like a flag person has in a construction zone," Garneau said.
FUNDRAISER
A "Beer and Burger" night has been set up by staff at Courtenay’s Whistle Stop Pub on Jan. 17 to cover medical expenses for the youngster.
According to Matt Loticki, one of the main cooks at the pub, the $25 event begins at 5:30 p.m. with tickets available in advance at the pub’s beer and wine store.
"I know Brian, and my wife worked with his sister, and he’s just a great guy in the community so [this is] a little bit of support for him," said Loticki.
"It was pretty sad because my grandson was getting dropped off at the same time and I couldn’t imagine what he was going through," he said.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Transport minister says Ottawa looking into strengthening passenger rights regulations after Sunwing blunders
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says the government is looking into further strengthening passenger rights regulations following air and train transportation chaos over the holiday season that saw cancellations and delays affect Canadians.
Ontario man sues estate of former Winnipeg hockey coach accused of sexual assaults
WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing. An Ontario man is suing the estate of a former Winnipeg hockey coach who he alleges repeatedly sexually assaulted him when he was a teenager in the 1990s.
Damar Hamlin communicating, showing improvement: doctors
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest Monday -- and his first question was "Did we win?" his doctors said Thursday.
When does it become socially unacceptable to wish someone Happy New Year? Etiquette experts weigh in
Canadian etiquette experts explain best practices for the best time to stop wishing people a happy new year and share other social tips for 2023
Sunwing 'incredibly sorry' after holiday travel disruptions leave customers stranded
Sunwing has issued an apology to passengers left stranded after winter storms upended operations but says "most of our customers enjoyed their holidays with minimal disruption."
Officials: 8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records.
OPINION | Don Martin on Pierre Poilievre's seven New Year's resolutions to top polls in 2023
From a more coherent public health and carbon tax position, to cutting the 'Freedom Convoy' connection and smiling more, Pierre Poilievre has seven New Year's resolutions to woo the voters in 2023, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Prince Harry says William attacked him during argument: report
Prince Harry alleges in a much-anticipated new memoir that his brother Prince William lashed out and physically attacked him during a furious argument over the brothers' deteriorating relationship, The Guardian reported Thursday.
Mexico arrests a son of 'El Chapo' ahead of Biden, Trudeau visit
Mexican security forces captured Ovidio Guzman, an alleged drug trafficker wanted by the U.S. and one of the sons of former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.
Vancouver
-
B.C. health care: PharmaCare expands drug coverage for diabetes, heart failure
Expanded coverage is now available to British Columbians being treated for Type 2 diabetes, heart failure and blood clots, the provincial Health Ministry says.
-
Peacock houseguest, lonesome ram: 10 strangest B.C. conservation calls of 2022
Conservation officers field thousands of wildlife calls every year in British Columbia – and some of them are, to put it bluntly, less urgent than others.
-
B.C. man discovers $250K lottery win while stuck at work during snowstorm
Last month's snowstorm seems to have brought some good luck to one B.C. man — who discovered he had won $250,000 while stuck at work during the inclement weather.
Edmonton
-
Witnesses wanted in central Edmonton homicide: EPS
The Edmonton Police Service is asking for the public's help in a "violent" homicide last week.
-
Alberta man charged with setting fire to his own property
A 71-year-old man from Sherwood Park, Alta., is facing an arson charge after a home he owns was destroyed by flames in November.
-
$13K in guitars, jewels, beauty products stolen from 3 Edmonton-area stores
Mounties west of Edmonton are looking for help to arrest a man wanted for stealing more than $13,000 worth of stuff during a trio of December break and enters.
Toronto
-
Toronto homeowners return from trip to find their house sold without consent
The owners of a Toronto home got the surprise of a lifetime when they discovered their property had been fraudulently listed and sold by two people pretending to be them while they were abroad on a business trip.
-
Service cuts, longer wait times and higher fares? TTC's proposed 2023 budget draws criticism
Longer wait times, service cuts, and more crowding could be on track for Toronto transit users in 2023 despite a plan to increase fares for riders.
-
Ontario man denied $1,700 refund for camcorder he claims he returned to Amazon
An Ontario man who tried to return a camcorder purchased online through Amazon says he was shocked when he was told he sent back the wrong item and that he would not be getting a refund.
Calgary
-
New COVID-19 variant posing new questions about public health, individual decisions
Many Albertans seem to be taking a wait-and-see approach when it comes to the latest COVID-19 variant in the province.
-
$110K Lotus sports car and $100K in fentanyl part of significant seizure in Calgary
Calgary police say a man and a woman face more than 40 charges in connection with a significant operation involving drugs and stolen vehicles.
-
Man charged after allegedly randomly assaulting five people, police officer early Wednesday evening
A 29-year-old man faces multiple charges in relation to five random attacks on people in downtown Calgary on Wednesday evening.
Montreal
-
Police investigating after man's body found near Quebec border crossing
An investigation is underway after a man's body was found Wednesday afternoon in Monteregie, Que., near the Roxham Road crossing point between Canada and the U.S.
-
Family of Montreal man killed while unlawfully jailed wants systemic racism inquiry
The family of a young man who died after an altercation with Montreal jail guards is demanding an inquiry into systemic racism in the provincial detention system, a civil rights group said Thursday.
-
The ice storm 25 years later: Quebec family says their solar-powered home is the way of the future
Thousands of people were left without power for weeks after the 1998 ice storm, which prompted a debate on how to strengthen the power grid. One Quebec family says their house is the answer.
Atlantic
-
Team Canada goes for gold at IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax
Team Canada will take the ice Thursday night in Halifax to battle for the gold medal in front of frenzied home crowd at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.
-
New Brunswick man who killed three Mounties in 2014 files appeal of stiff sentence
A New Brunswick man who fatally shot three Mounties eight years ago has applied to the province's highest court to have his precedent-setting sentence drastically reduced.
-
Sex offender pleads guilty to criminal harassment, leaves Canada after stalking woman in Yarmouth
A man identified by police as a high-risk sex offender has pleaded guilty to criminal harassment and has left the country.
Winnipeg
-
Ontario man sues estate of former Winnipeg hockey coach accused of sexual assaults
WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing. An Ontario man is suing the estate of a former Winnipeg hockey coach who he alleges repeatedly sexually assaulted him when he was a teenager in the 1990s.
-
'It's so beautiful': The meteorological phenomenon behind Manitoba's persevering precipitation
Year 2023 is off to a picturesque start in southern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, thanks to the frost-like dusting parts of the province underwent in the past few days.
-
Manitoba Tory Cathy Cox joins other Progressive Conservatives not seeking re-election
Cathy Cox, a former cabinet minister who has held a seat in north Winnipeg since 2016, says she plans to spend more time with family and friends.
Kitchener
-
Home sale prices in Waterloo region slump to lowest point in two years as sales slow
The president of the Waterloo Region Association of Realtors (WRAR) calls it the “end of a turbulent year for home sales in Waterloo region.”
-
Families picking up the pieces after more than 60 headstones vandalized at Mitchell, Ont. cemetery
Dozens of headstones in a Mitchell, Ont. cemetery were damaged, leaving families heartbroken.
-
'Really disappointing': Mild temperatures delay start of outdoor winter activities in southwestern Ontario
Mild temperatures, rain, and muddy grass are making for a challenging start to the season for outdoor winter sport fans.
Regina
-
'Part of your DNA': Small town upbringing inspired 2022 Citizen of the Year's volunteerism
CTV Regina’s 2022 Citizen of the Year credits her small town upbringing for her start in volunteerism.
-
Investigation into Sask. man's overdose death prompts recommendations for SHA: chief coroner
The province's chief coroner has provided two recommendations to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) following an investigation into the death of a man who overdosed after receiving medical care.
-
Pats' Bedard, Svozil facing off in world junior gold medal game
Two Regina Pats will be facing off in the World Junior Hockey Championship gold medal game on Thursday evening.
Barrie
-
Double homicide investigation launched following tragedy on Boxing Day in New Tecumseth
Provincial police are investigating a double homicide involving a woman and child following a fire in a New Tecumseth house on Boxing Day.
-
New Zealand man busted for burning rubber at Barrie intersection charged with impaired
Police say a man from New Zealand's reckless driving actions while stopped at a downtown Barrie intersection caught an officer's attention, leading to several charges.
-
Police seek help locating missing Innisfil woman
Police seek the public's help finding an Innisfil woman not seen since Tuesday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert police make arrest for murder of Saskatoon woman
The Prince Albert Police Service has arrested 25-year-old Stephanie Halkett-Stevenson for first-degree murder in the death of Taya Sinclair.
-
Saskatoon woman accused of faking deaths, abducting son pleads not guilty
A woman accused of faking her death and that of her son before crossing the border into the United States has pleaded not guilty to the charges she faces in Canada.
-
Saskatoon teen may have overdosed after arrest: police
A 17-year-old arrested for dangerous driving on Thursday morning had to be given naloxone by officers after he became unresponsive following his arrest.
Northern Ontario
-
22-year-old college basketball player identified as Timmins homicide victim
Timmins police are now identifying the homicide victim in a murder last month at a Mountjoy Street South apartment as 22-year-old Keeth Duphney-Tennant of Toronto.
-
City of Greater Sudbury responds to complaints about foul planters
The City of Greater Sudbury is responding to complaints from concerned business owners about the cleanliness of the downtown core.
-
Changes made at Timmins homeless shelter after former exec accused of stealing $20K
While the community of Timmins is reeling after a local woman was charged with stealing more than $400,000 from her employers, the homeless shelter she worked at said it is making some changes.