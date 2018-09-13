

A stretch of Highway 19A near Campbell River has been shut down as Mounties investigate a crash that killed a motorcyclist.

Officials confirm the route, also known as the Old Island Highway, was closed near Heard Road following a head-on crash between a dump truck and a motorcycle.

Police, fire, paramedics and BC Hydro crews have been called to the scene.

"Upon arrival we found a dump truck that was on its side and a motorcycle that was also into the ditch," said Const. Dave Dormouth of North Island Traffic Services.

"Appears at this time for unknown reasons the motorcyclist was northbound and crossed the double-solid line into the path of the southbound dump truck, and they collided head on."

The dump truck was hauling pavement from a construction site which spilled out onto the highway. The driver of that vehicle was said to be not injured but extremely shaken, according to police.

Witnesses of the crash were being interviewed by investigators, but RCMP are asking anyone else who saw the crash or the northbound motorcycle driving just prior to the incident to call North Island Traffic Services.

Mounties said they expected to keep the highway closed until about 2:30 p.m. as BC Hydro crews fixed a sheared pole.

#BCHwy19A vehicle incident at Heard Road #CampbellRiver. The road is CLOSED in both directions. Assessment in progress. See: https://t.co/kaMqD6vrdm — Drive BC (@DriveBC) September 13, 2018

Further down the island near Nanoose Bay, a crash also affected northbound lanes of Highway 19 at around 8:45 a.m., according to the local fire department.

A truck went down a roughly 30 to 40-foot embankment after it was struck while turning north onto the highway, according to first responders.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital in Nanaimo. The other driver did not suffer any injuries.

Traffic was still moving on the highway as the crash was not blocking traffic, RCMP said.