UPDATE: Family members of Barbara Munroe say the 77-year-old woman was found safe at Duke Point ferry terminal in Nanaimo.

Original story follows:

Mounties are searching for a missing 77-year-old woman who went missing from her Cobble Hill home and may be lost and confused.

Barbara Munroe was last seen by her husband at their shared home around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Shawnigan Lake RCMP, she told her husband she was heading to the pool in the retirement community they live in, but friends said she never arrived.

Investigators say her credit card was then used at a Petro Canada in the Duncan area, but police aren't sure where she went after that.

Munroe is described as 5'6" tall with a slim build, short white or grey hair and was last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket and possibly a blue shirt.

She also has a bad right hip, walks with a limp and suffers from a medical condition. Police say it's possible she's confused and unable to find her way home.

She may be driving a brown 2005 Hyundai Accent with B.C. license plate AVC 517, according to police.

Anyone who sees Munroe or her car is asked to either call 911 or their local police.