Family safe after fleeing house fire in North Saanich

A family is safe after a fire tore through the garage of their North Saanich home Wednesday.

Fire crews were called out just after 6:30 a.m. to the single-family home in the Ardmore neighbourhood.

Firefighters on scene tell CTV News the homeowner was alerted to the blaze by the sounds of popping coming from the front of the house.

The family fled their home as flames poured out of the attached garage. Firefighters arrived at the scene within seven minutes of the initial 911 call from the homeowner.

"On our arrival, crews found heavy smoke and fire from the garage,” said North Saanich deputy fire chief Aaron Kary. “Through a quick and aggressive attack we were able to hold it to the room of origin."

North Saanich crews quickly knocked down the flames with help from the Sidney and Central Saanich fire departments.

The fire, which destroyed two vehicles, was contained to the garage.

"We are one week into our staffing model which provides overnight staffing at our number two hall," said Kary. "That provided a rapid response ad allowed us to save the house."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Nobody was injured and the North Saanich Fire Department reported the family is staying with friends while the extent of the damage is assessed.