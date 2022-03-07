Family member arrested after person found dead in Courtenay, B.C.

RCMP have taken a person into custody after another person was found dead inside a Courtenay, B.C., residence early Sunday morning.

First responders were called to the home in the 1000-block of 26th Street to attend to someone in medical distress around 5:30 a.m.

After officers arrived, CTV News learned a family member was taken into custody in the home.

Police confirmed on Monday morning that one suspect remains in custody.

Neighbours say a police vehicle has been parked outside the home since Sunday, but so far there has been no further activity.

RCMP are expected to release further information on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.