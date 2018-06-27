

CTV Vancouver Island





Families of two B.C. men who went missing from Ucluelet more than a month ago still don't know if remains found in the area are their loved ones.

Dan Archbald, 37, and Ryan Daley, 43, were last seen on surveillance cameras walking away from a Ucluelet harbour on May 16, carrying several large bags.

The pair had just returned from an eight-week sailing trip from Panama when they went missing.

Major crimes investigators have since deemed the case suspicious.

Last week, police said a dog walker discovered the remains of two bodies in the Ucluelet area, but it was too early to tell if it was connected to the missing persons case.

On Wednesday, Daley's sister told CTV News that the remains have still not been identified.

CTV News has reached out to RCMP and the BC Coroner's Service for an official update on the case.

Police say they have no reason to believe the disappearance is related to another missing persons case on the eastern side of Vancouver Island.

On the same day Daley and Archbald went missing in Ucluelet, 41-year-old Ben Kilmer also disappeared near Lake Cowichan.

His van was found running on the side of Cowichan Lake Road with blood inside, sparking a massive search.