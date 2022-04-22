Families can sample dozens of sports at PISE sports festival in Saanich, B.C.

A popular family-friendly sports festival is returning to the Pacific Institute for Sport Excellence (PISE) in Saanich, B.C., this spring.

The 11th annual Family Sport & Recreation Festival will give visitors a chance to try out more than 30 different activities, which gives kids and parents an opportunity to try out different sports or other physical activates they may enjoy.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 7, and is co-hosted by PISE and the Greater Victoria Sports Hall of Fame at the PISE facility on Camosun College's Interurban campus.

"The community looks forward to this event each May where we welcome over 2,000 people to experience the joy of being active and trying new sports and activities," said Robert Bettauer, CEO of PISE.

"With the support of many community partners, we will be able to continue to offer an outstanding, inclusive festival experience with a broad variety of fun experiences for the whole family," he said.

This year's festival will also include an opening ceremony, including an Indigenous welcome and blessing, and a speech from Saanich South MLA Lana Popham about the opening of the facility's newly resurfaced turf field.

The turf field was resurfaced after PISE received a $1M contribution from the province to upgrade the field and convert outdoor lighting to energy efficient LED bulbs.

The turf field has since been outfitted with a shock pad to improve safety for athletes, while the light replacement is scheduled to take place "at a later date."